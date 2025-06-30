Santa Clara, June 30: Intel layoffs loom as the company reportedly plans a major workforce reduction amid restructuring efforts. According to a new report, Safroadu Yeboah-Amankwah, Intel's top strategy executive, will depart from the company on June 30, 2025. This is a major leadership change since the new CEO, Lip-Bu Tan, was appointed at Intel. Amid this, Intel layoffs are expected to be announced on July 15, 2025, which would affect several employees.

According to a report by Reuters, Intel's top strategy executive, Safroadu Yeboah-Amankwah, was set to depart the company on June 30. Addressing the exit, Intel said that it was grateful for Saf's contribution to the company and wished him good luck in his future endeavours. Safroadu Yeboah-Amankwah has served Intel as chief strategy officer since 2020, and the company said his departure would be on June 30, 2025 (today). Salesforce Layoffs Coming? CEO Marc Benioff Says 50% of Work Now Done by AI, Highlights Major Shift Toward Automation at Workplace and Hints at Possible Job Cuts in Future.

Indian-origin Sachin Katti, recently promoted to chief technology and AI officer, will handle the responsibilities of Safroadu Yeboah-Amankwah, who oversaw growth initiatives, equity investment at the company and strategic partnerships. As per the report, Intel Capital will directly report to the company CEO, Lip-Bu Tan.

The report highlighted Tan's previous work, saying he founded Walden International in 1987 and was a prolific investor. It further said the Intel CEO was flattered by the semiconductor company's team. Lip-Bu Tan directly oversaw its important data centre, AI chip group, and PC chip group.

Intel layoffs in July 2025 will reportedly target several roles, and the company, under the leadership of Lip-Bu Tan, will mostly cut middle management roles. Last week, it was reported that Intel had shut down its automotive unit in Santa Clara and eliminated 107 roles. Previous reports highlighted that Intel layoffs would affect 10,000 to 20,000 jobs and likely cut 15-20% of the workforce. US Layoffs Surge in 2025: Over 7 Lakh Jobs Lost in United States From Various Companies, Federal Layoffs Affect 1.7 Lakh Employees.

This year, many tech giants have laid off thousands of employees amid restructuring, focusing on AI integration and cutting costs, among other reasons. This year, tech layoffs affected more than 62,000 employees from 150 companies. More layoffs in the technology sector are expected this year.

