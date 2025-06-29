San Francisco, June 29: Salesforce implemented AI agents to complete various tasks at workplace. The US-based software giant announced cutting thousands of jobs to focus on AI-based products in February 2025. The move was aimed at integrating artificial intelligence to offer better customer services. The company has already created platforms like Agentforce to create virtual assistants to take over operations.

Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff said the company successfully implemented AI into 50% of the work. Half of the company's work was done by artificial intelligence without needing humans. According to a report by Business Insider, Salesforce implemented AI for up to 50% of its work, so what happened to the 76,000 employees? US Layoffs Surge in 2025: Over 7 Lakh Jobs Lost in United States From Various Companies, Federal Layoffs Affect 1.7 Lakh Employees.

Marc Benioff said that the AI was doing 30% to 50% of the work within the company. The significant use of automation led by artificial intelligence could affect multiple jobs in the future. During an interview on Bloomberg's The Circuit show with Emily Chang, Benioff said this highlighted the jobs functions such as engineering and customer service. The statement that about 50% of AI implementation work is similar to the claims made by other companies, such as Google CEO Sundar Pichai and Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella.

Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff pointed out that people needed to get their heads around the idea that artificial intelligence could do things that were done earlier by humans. He said, "We can move to do higher-value work." Salesforce developed AI products capable of delivering customer services without requiring humans. Benioff said that the products helped the company achieve up to 93% accuracy. He said that Salesforce's major clients, including Walt Disney Co., also achieved higher accuracy. Panasonic Layoffs Coming? Japanese Electronics Major Likely To Lay Off Employees Amid Exit Plans in Washing Machines, Refrigerators Segments in India.

Are Salesforce Layoffs Coming Soon?

In February, reports mentioned that Salesforce laid off 1,000 employees amid ongoing restructuring efforts. It was not confirmed which divisions were affected. In January 2024, Salesforce laid off 700 people, and then, in July 2024, more than 300 people were affected. Last year, 10% of the workforce was affected. According to Salesforce, it employed around 76,000 employees in 2025.

