New Delhi, September 8: Apple is preparing to launch the iPhone 17 series tomorrow, September 9, 2025, and anticipation is high as a new iOS 26 version is also expected to be released soon. Models like the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max are set to arrive, and the focus has also shifted towards the iOS 26 release date.

The iOS 26 release date is expected to align with the wider availability of the iPhone 17 lineup. Apple first introduced the software during its annual WWDC event with features that highlight a more fluid and modern interface. One of the biggest highlights was the Liquid Glass design, which adds a sleek, translucent look to the iPhone. Apple Sales in India Hit Record USD 9 Billion in FY25, Up 13% Amid Rising Consumer Demand: Report.

iOS 26 Eligible Devices

iPhone 16e

iPhone 16

iPhone 16 Plus

iPhone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 Pro Max

iPhone 15

iPhone 15 Plus

iPhone 15 Pro

iPhone 15 Pro Max

iPhone 14

iPhone 14 Plus

iPhone 14 Pro

iPhone 14 Pro Max

iPhone 13

iPhone 13 mini

iPhone 13 Pro

iPhone 13 Pro Max

iPhone 12

iPhone 12 mini

iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 11

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone SE (2nd generation and later)

iOS 26 Features

As per reports, iOS 26 will bring several upgrades, but some of the Apple Intelligence features will remain exclusive to the newer iPhone models. One of the most noticeable changes is the Liquid Glass interface, which adds translucent and fluid design elements. Calling tools have been enhanced as well, with features like live voicemail, call screening, and updated controls. The Photos app is also updated to feature separate tabs for Library and Collections views. iPhone 17 Price in India: Know How Much iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max Could Cost, Specifications and Features Ahead of Launch on September 9, 2025.

iOS 26 Release Date

Apple usually has a practice of rolling out its new iOS version within days of introducing the latest iPhones. If the same schedule is followed this year, users can expect the iOS 26 update to arrive roughly a week later, around September 15 or September 16. The timing follows the launch of the iPhone 17 series on September 9.

