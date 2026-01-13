iPhone 17 will be listed at a festive price of INR 74,990 on Flipkart during the Republic Day Sale 2026 (Photo Credits: Apple YouTube)

New Delhi, January 13: Flipkart has officially announced the dates for its much-anticipated Republic Day Sale 2026 (Flipkart Republic Day Sale), confirming that the event will begin on January 17. For Apple enthusiasts, the highlight of the sale is a significant price reduction on the flagship iPhone 17, which launched just four months ago. According to teaser banners on the e-commerce platform, the base 256GB model is set to see its first major markdown since its September 2025 debut, making it a primary target for shoppers during India's 77th Republic Day celebrations.

Key Sale Dates and Early Access for Flipkart Members

While the general public can access the deals starting January 17, Flipkart is maintaining its tradition of rewarding its loyal customer base. Flipkart Plus and Flipkart Black members will receive 24-hour early access, with the sale opening for them at 12:00 AM on January 16. This early window is often crucial for high-demand items like iPhones, which frequently go out of stock within hours of the main launch. Apple Surpasses Samsung To Become World’s Top Smartphone Brand in 2025: Counterpoint Report.

iPhone 17 Pricing and Effective Offers During Republic Day Sale 2026

The iPhone 17, which entered the Indian market at a launch price of INR 82,900 for the 256GB variant, will be listed at a festive price of INR 74,990. However, savvy shoppers can bring the effective cost down significantly through a combination of bank offers and exchange bonuses:

Bank Offers: A 10 per cent instant discount is confirmed for HDFC Bank Credit Card users.

Exchange Bonus: Flipkart is offering an additional exchange value of up to INR 5,000 on top of the regular trade-in price for old smartphones.

Effective Price: When combined, these offers could bring the effective ownership cost of the iPhone 17 down to approximately INR 69,900.

Features of the iPhone 17

Despite being the latest "base" model, the iPhone 17 has been praised for narrowing the gap between the standard and Pro lineups. Key specifications featured in this sale include:

Display: A 6.3-inch Super Retina XDR OLED screen featuring a 120Hz ProMotion refresh rate - a first for the non-Pro series.

Performance: Powered by the A19 chipset, which Apple claims offers 40% better CPU performance than the previous generation.

Camera: A dual-rear setup with a 48MP main sensor and a 48MP ultrawide lens, paired with a new 18MP "Center Stage" selfie camera.

Durability: The device features Ceramic Shield 2 protection, offering improved scratch and drop resistance. Apple iPhone 17e To Launch Expected in February; Check Expected Features, Specifications.

Flipkart To Face Competition Through Amazon's Great Republic Day Sale

The Republic Day Sale is one of the "Big Three" shopping events in India, alongside the Big Billion Days and Diwali sales. This year, the competition is particularly stiff as Amazon’s Great Republic Day Sale is expected to run concurrently, likely offering competitive deals on the iPhone 17 Pro and the previous iPhone 16 series. To maximise savings, Flipkart has also introduced "SuperCoin" deals, where Plus members can use their earned coins to further reduce the final price or claim accessories like MagSafe chargers and protective cases at a lower cost.

