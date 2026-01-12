Mumbai, January 12: Apple is reportedly preparing to launch its next entry-level smartphone, the iPhone 17e, as early as February 2026. Following the release of the iPhone 16e in early 2025, recent reports suggest that the tech giant is moving toward a more consistent annual update cycle for its budget-focused models. The iPhone 17e is expected to bring significant internal upgrades, bridging the gap between Apple’s entry-level offerings and its flagship series by adopting the latest silicon and advanced camera technology.

The upcoming device marks a continued shift in Apple’s strategy, which saw the discontinuation of the iPhone SE line in favour of a budget model integrated directly into the main numbered series. According to a report from 9To5Mac, the iPhone 17e will likely debut with the A19 chipset, the same processor found in the standard iPhone 17 lineup. This move would provide a substantial boost to the device's neural processing unit and display engine, enabling more efficient performance for AI-driven tasks. Apple Developing 7 New iPhone Models Including iPhone Fold, iPhone Air 2,and 20th Anniversary Edition 'iPhone 20': Report.

iPhone 17e Display and Camera Upgrades - Apple Center Stage Technology

One of the most notable hardware improvements expected for the iPhone 17e is the inclusion of an 18MP "Center Stage" front-facing camera. Originally introduced with the premium iPhone 17 series, this camera system utilizes a square sensor with a wider field of view to automatically keep subjects in frame during video calls and group photos. For the primary photography setup, Apple is likely to retain a single 48MP rear camera, maintaining a clear distinction between the entry-level model and the multi-lens Pro variants.

In terms of design, reports indicated that the iPhone 17e will feature significantly narrower bezels compared to its predecessor, though it will retain the 6.1-inch screen size. While the display will look more modern, it is not expected to receive flagship features like ProMotion or Always-On technology. Instead, the panel is anticipated to stick with a standard 60Hz refresh rate to manage production costs and differentiate it from more expensive models.

Apple Intelligence and Siri, MagSafe Support and iOS 26 Features

The iPhone 17e is also expected to resolve a major limitation of the previous model by adding full MagSafe support. While the iPhone 16e was restricted to standard Qi wireless charging at 7.5W, the inclusion of MagSafe would allow for faster charging speeds of up to 15W. However, to maintain its position as an entry-level device, it is unlikely to support the newest 25W Qi2.2 standards found in Apple's top-tier flagships. iPhone 18 Pro Max Price in India.

On the software front, the device is predicted to ship with a late version of iOS 26, potentially iOS 26.4. This version is rumoured to introduce a significant overhaul of Siri, reportedly powered by a customised version of Google’s Gemini AI model. This integration aims to provide more context-aware responses and the ability to handle complex actions across multiple apps. Users can also expect support for "Apple Intelligence" features, including Live Call Translation, visual intelligence, and enhanced image generation tools.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Business Standard ), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

