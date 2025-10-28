Cupertino, October 28: The iPhone 18 series is expected to launch in 2026, likely around September, and ahead of that, several rumours have already started leaking details about the iPhone 20 series, which is likely to launch in 2027. The rumours suggest that Apple may skip introducing the iPhone 19 series and jump straight to the 20 number, as the iPhone will celebrate its 20th anniversary two years from now.

The iPhone 20 series is rumoured to launch in 2027 with major changes to the buttons, introducing “solid-state controls”. With this upgrade, the tech giant is expected to move beyond “click-mechanical buttons”. The company may offer haptic feedback with the new controls, according to a report. Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold Launch Likely This Week, May Feature Snapdragon 8 Elite Chipset; Check Expected Price and Other Details.

As per a report by Gizmochina citing leaker Setsuna Digital on China’s Weibo platform, Apple’s iPhone solid-state button solution has completed its functional verification and is scheduled for mass production for the 2027 iPhone 20. The leaker mentioned that by then, the company would upgrade the power button, action button, volume rocker, and camera control buttons into solid-state buttons. Furthermore, they would feature localised vibration feedback.

The Weibo account stated that Apple would first test the design change with the iPhone 18 series in 2026 by introducing a simplified structure with a camera button. The upcoming upgrade will reportedly remove “capacitive sensing” and retain only “pressing sensing”. After these changes, the tech giant is expected to use “piezoelectric ceramic components”, which will enable haptic sensations in future models. OPPO Find X9 Pro, OPPO Find X9 Global Launch Today; Check Time, Expected Specifications, Features and Prices.

As per Gizmochina, Apple will likely replace mechanical keys across its entire ecosystem, including upcoming iPads and Apple Watches as well. The report mentioned that this could be linked to “Project Bongo”, which is believed to be Apple’s effort to eliminate accidental inputs and ensure a consistent and reliable user experience.

