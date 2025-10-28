New Delhi, October 28: Samsung may soon launch its first tri-fold smartphone, which is said to be the Galaxy Z TriFold. It was initially rumoured to make its debut at the Galaxy Event on October 21, along with the Galaxy XR Headset. However, reports now hint that the Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold could make its debut this week during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Summit, taking place from October 28 to 31 in Gyeongju, South Korea.

Samsung recently launched its Galaxy XR Headset at a price of USD 1799.99. The Project Moohan XR headset is developed in collaboration with Samsung, Google, and Qualcomm Technologies. The device is equipped with a 4K Micro-OLED display, and it runs on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon XR2+ Gen 2 platform. Nothing Phone 3a Lite Specifications and Features Tipped Ahead of Global Launch on October 29, 2025; Check Expected Price and Other Details.

As per a report of The Korea Herald, Samsung Electronics is expected to launch its first tri-fold smartphone this week at the APEC summit. While the official launch date of Galaxy Z TriFold is yet to be confirmed, reports indicate that the smartphone might be released in limited regions initially. As per multiple reports, the device may be initially launched in South Korea, Singapore, China, Taiwan, and UAE.

Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold Price, Specifications and Features (Expected)

As per reports, the Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold is expected to feature a dual-hinge Flex In and Out tri-fold design. The smartphone is rumoured to be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. It could offer up to 16GB of RAM. Galaxy Z TriFold could feature a 10-inch main display along with a 6.5-inch cover screen. OnePlus 15 and OnePlus Ace 6 Prices, Specifications and Features Revealed, Know All About New OnePlus Flagships Launched in China.

Both the main and cover displays are likely to support a 120Hz refresh rate. The device is expected to include a 200MP primary sensor, which may offer up to 100x zoom capability. As per multiple reports, the Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold might be launched at a price of around USD 3,000 (approximately INR 2,64,000).

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (The Korea Herald), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

