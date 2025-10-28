The OPPO Find X9 series was launched in China this month and is confirmed to launch in the global market on 28 October 2025 (today). The launch event will be livestreamed in India at 8:30 PM IST. The upcoming OPPO Find X9 and OPPO Find X9 Pro will come with 7,025mAh and 7,500mAh batteries, respectively. They will be offered in Titanium Grey, Velvet Red, Space Black, Silk White, and Titanium Charcoal, as per the Chinese counterparts. Both models will be powered by the latest MediaTek Dimensity 9500 flagship processor. The vanilla variant will have a 6.59-inch display, while the Pro variant will feature a 6.78-inch display. The OPPO Find X9 price in China starts at CNY 4,399 (around INR 54,600), and the OPPO Find X9 Pro price is CNY 5,299 (around INR 65,800). iQOO 15 India Launch Confirmed on November 26, Flagship Coming With Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5; Check Expected Specifications, Features and Price.

OPPO Find X9 Series Global Launch Today

Tune in to the global launch of the #OPPOFindX9Series 🗒️ 16:00 CET, October 28th, 2025 📍 Barcelona, Spain pic.twitter.com/cVkaAsms5H — OPPO (@oppo) October 16, 2025

OPPO Find X9 Series Launch Live Streaming Link

