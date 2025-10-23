New Delhi, October 23: Apple foldable phone, reportedly called as iPhone Fold, was initially expected to debut in 2026. However, new reports suggest that the company might have pushed back its release plans. The upcoming device will be Apple’s first foldable iPhone, which could feature a smaller display than what earlier leaks had indicated.

The delay in the iPhone Fold’s launch has once again led to discussions about Apple’s approach to emerging technologies. While rivals like Samsung and Google have already dug deep into foldable designs, Apple appears to be taking extra time to refine its concept. The company might be prioritising durability, hinge mechanism, and its design to ensure its first foldable phone lives up to Apple’s reputation for premium quality and innovation. ChatGPT Will Stop Working on WhatsApp From January 15, 2026; Know How To Save OpenAI Chatbot History Before Deadline.

iPhone Fold Launch timeline (Expected)

As per multiple reports, Apple has not yet completed work on the final design, hinge mechanism, or internal specifications of its foldable iPhone. It indicates that large-scale production might not begin by the third quarter of 2026 as initially expected. The main cause of the delay appears to be the development of a hinge system for crease-free display. As per a report of India Today, the iPhone Fold launch could now be postponed, and it is expected to be released in 2027. iQOO Neo 11 Specifications and Features Tipped Ahead of Launch; Know What To Expect.

iPhone Fold Specifications and Features (Expected)

As per a report of 9to5Mac, the iPhone Fold could arrive with slightly smaller screens than earlier rumours had suggested. The device is expected to feature a 5.38-inch outer display and a 7.58-inch inner folding screen, compared to the previously anticipated 5.5-inch and 7.8-inch panels. Multiple reports indicate that Apple’s first foldable iPhone may be powered by the Apple A19 Pro chipset and could run on iOS 26. The iPhone Fold is likely to come with a 48MP primary camera.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (India Today, 9TO5Mac), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

