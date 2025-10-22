iQOO is expected to launch its latest smartphone, the iQOO Neo 11, in China on October 30. iQOO Neo 11 key details have been tipped online. As per a post of (@ZionsAnvin), the iQOO Neo 11 will come in four colour options, which may include Purple, Pixel Square Orange, Shadow Black, and Light White. As per a post of a tipster (@Gadgetsdata), the iQOO Neo 11 is expected to feature the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. It may come with a 144Hz BOE Q10+ flat OLED display with an anti-reflective film. The smartphone will likely include an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor, an IR blaster, an IP68 rating, a 50MP main camera with OIS, and a 7,500mAh battery with 100W fast charging support. Samsung Galaxy XR Headset Launched With Ergonomic Design and Snapdragon Chipset; Check Price, Specifications and Features.

iQOO Neo 11 Specs (Expected)

iQOO Neo 11 : ✅ 2K 144Hz BOE Q10+ flat OLED , Anti-reflective film ✅ Ultrasonic FS, IR ✅ Metal frame, IP68 ✅ Independent graphics chip ✅ 50MP OIS main 📸 ✅ Snapdragon 8 Elite ✅ UFS 4.1, LPDDR5X ✅ 7500mAh🔋100W Which color did you liken? pic.twitter.com/0cWuKK3hlw — Debayan Roy (Gadgetsdata) (@Gadgetsdata) October 22, 2025

iQOO Neo 11 Colour Variants

iQOO Neo 11 color variants revealed: - Facing the Wind (Purple) - Pixel Square Orange - Shadow Black - Light White#iQOO #iQOONeo11 pic.twitter.com/mYcR7p7FcT — Anvin (@ZionsAnvin) October 22, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

