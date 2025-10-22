Meta has changed its policies, and as a result, ChatGPT will not be available on WhatsApp after January 15, 2026. The Meta-owned messaging platform’s revised Business API policy will restrict general-purpose chatbots, affecting AI assistants from OpenAI, Perplexity, and more. Sam Altman-run OpenAI confirmed the update in a post on X (formerly Twitter) on October 22, and said, “Meta changed its policies so 1-800-ChatGPT won't work on WhatsApp after Jan 15, 2026. Luckily we have an app, website, and browser you can use instead to access ChatGPT.” To continue using ChatGPT, users are advised to download the ChatGPT app on iOS, Android, or a desktop. Users can link their account through the 1-800-ChatGPT contact on WhatsApp to save the chat history. After linking, your phone number will be connected to your ChatGPT account, which will allow your previous WhatsApp chats to show up in your ChatGPT conversation history. OpenAI recommends doing this as soon as possible, as WhatsApp conversations will not transfer automatically after the deadline. WhatsApp Updates Business API Policy: Meta-Owned Platform To Restrict General-Purpose AI Chatbots From Its Platform; Know Which AI Tools Will Likely Be Affected.

OpenAI Says ‘Meta Changed Its Policies So 1-800-ChatGPT Won’t Work on WhatsApp After Jan 15, 2026’

Meta changed its policies so 1-800-ChatGPT won't work on WhatsApp after Jan 15, 2026. Luckily we have an app, website, and browser you can use instead to access ChatGPT. — OpenAI (@OpenAI) October 22, 2025

