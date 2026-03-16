New Delhi, March 16: Apple is officially set to enter the foldable market in late 2026, with a new flagship device - tentatively named the iPhone Fold - expected to debut alongside the iPhone 18 series. Fresh leaks from industry analysts on March 16 suggest Apple has settled on a "book-style" design that prioritises productivity and a crease-free viewing experience. Positioned as the most expensive iPhone in history, the device is rumoured to start at USD 1,999, targeting a September 2026 release window.

iPhone Fold's Design: The ‘Invisible Crease’ Strategy

Unlike its competitors, Apple has reportedly delayed its entry into the foldable space specifically to solve the "crease problem." Sources indicate that Apple is utilising a custom-designed liquid metal alloy hinge and a unique Samsung-manufactured OLED panel that remains virtually flat when unfolded. iPhone 18 Pro Max Price, Launch Date, Specifications and Features.

The device is expected to feature a 7.8-inch inner display, offering an iPad-like experience, paired with a functional 5.5-inch outer cover screen. To achieve an ultra-slim profile of just 4.5mm when unfolded, Apple is reportedly ditching Face ID in favour of Touch ID integrated into the power button.

Apple iPhone Foldable's Pro-Level Specifications

The iPhone Fold is rumoured to share its internal architecture with the upcoming iPhone 18 Pro Max, ensuring it performs as a top-tier flagship rather than an experimental niche product.

Processor: Apple A20 Pro (built on TSMC's cutting-edge 2nm process).

Apple A20 Pro (built on TSMC's cutting-edge 2nm process). RAM: 12GB LPDDR5X, essential for a new "Split-Screen" multitasking mode in iOS 20.

12GB LPDDR5X, essential for a new "Split-Screen" multitasking mode in iOS 20. Storage: Options of 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB (No 2TB model currently rumoured).

Options of 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB (No 2TB model currently rumoured). Battery: A massive 5,400mAh to 5,800mAh dual-cell system, the largest ever in an iPhone.

iPhone Fold's Camera and Connectivity

Due to the architectural constraints of a folding chassis, the iPhone Fold is expected to feature a dual 48MP rear camera system (Wide and Ultra-Wide) rather than the triple-lens setup found on the Pro Max.

Feature Specification Main Cameras Dual 48MP (Wide + Ultra-Wide) Front Cameras Dual 18MP or 24MP (One per display) Modem Apple-designed C2 Modem (Satellite-ready) SIM eSIM only (No physical tray)

iPhone Fold Launch Date and Global Pricing

The official unveiling is anticipated for September 2026 at Apple Park. While the US starting price is pegged at USD 1,999, international rates are expected to be significantly higher due to import duties and regional taxes. WhatsApp Deleted Messages: Know How to Restore Your Chat History on Android and iPhone.

United States: Starting at USD 1,999

Starting at USD 1,999 India: Expected starting at INR 1,99,990 to INR 2,15,000

Expected starting at INR 1,99,990 to INR 2,15,000 United Kingdom: Estimated from £1,599

Why No ‘iPhone Flip’? Know the Reason

Recent leaks from March 10 suggest Apple has "temporarily abandoned" plans for a clamshell-style "iPhone Flip." Internal reports indicate Apple executives found the smaller flip format "unnecessary," as it required too many compromises in battery life and camera quality without offering the multitasking benefits of a larger tablet-sized screen.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 16, 2026 09:03 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).