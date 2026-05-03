iPhone 18 Pro, Pro Max 2026: Design, Camera, Battery, Display, India Price and Launch Date – Everything Leaked So Far

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Apple's iPhone 18 Pro series is still months away, but early leaks and reports have already started painting an exciting picture of what could be one of the biggest Pro-series upgrades in recent years. From a cleaner front display design to a massive battery and advanced chip, here is everything known so far about the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max.

Cleaner Front Design With Under-Display Face ID

One of the most talked-about changes tipped for the iPhone 18 Pro lineup is a significant display redesign. Reports suggest Apple is working on moving Face ID sensors beneath the screen. If confirmed, this would mean the end of the familiar pill-shaped Dynamic Island that has defined recent iPhone Pro models. iPhone 18 Pro Price in India.

In its place, Apple could introduce a small punch-hole cutout in the top-left corner of the display to house the selfie camera. This would deliver a noticeably cleaner and more immersive front display experience. However, there is still some confusion among sources — while some claim the Dynamic Island will be fully removed, others believe a smaller version may still survive.

The overall body design is expected to remain broadly similar to the iPhone 17 Pro series, but the front panel could look strikingly different.

Rear Design and New Pro Colours

At the back, Apple is expected to retain its triple-camera setup on both Pro models. Some refinements to the rear glass finish and frame material may also be introduced. Excitingly, new Pro colour options such as deep purple, burgundy and coffee brown are reportedly being tested, which could give the lineup a fresh and premium feel. Apple iPhone Fold Launch Tipped for 2026; Check Expected Price, Specifications.

Biggest Battery Ever in an iPhone

Battery life is expected to be a major highlight, particularly for the Pro Max model. Reports indicate the iPhone 18 Pro Max may become slightly thicker to accommodate a significantly larger battery. The device is tipped to feature a 5,100mAh cell, which would rank among the largest ever fitted inside an iPhone.

The trade-off, however, is weight. The iPhone 18 Pro Max may tip the scales beyond 240 grams, potentially making it the heaviest iPhone to date. For users who prioritise all-day battery backup over portability, this could still be a welcome upgrade.

Display Sizes

Apple is not expected to change screen sizes for the Pro lineup this year. The iPhone 18 Pro is likely to retain its 6.3-inch display, while the iPhone 18 Pro Max is expected to continue with a 6.9-inch panel. Both are anticipated to feature high-refresh-rate ProMotion displays with further refinements.

Launch Timeline

Apple is widely expected to follow its established annual release schedule. The iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max are anticipated to launch in September 2026. Interestingly, some reports suggest the standard iPhone 18 model may arrive later, possibly in 2027, though Apple has made no official announcement on this.

iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max India Price: What to Expect

As of now, there is no strong indication that Apple will raise prices for the iPhone 18 Pro series in India. Since the company already implemented a price increase with the iPhone 17 lineup, it may opt to keep pricing stable for the next generation.

For reference, the iPhone 17 Pro currently starts at INR 1,34,900 in India, while the iPhone 17 Pro Max starts at INR 1,49,900. If Apple maintains similar pricing, the iPhone 18 Pro could launch at around INR 1,34,900 and the Pro Max around INR 1,49,900 or slightly higher.

That said, factors such as component shortages, rising global manufacturing costs and competitive pressure from Samsung could still influence the final India pricing when the devices are officially announced.

Should You Wait for the iPhone 18 Pro?

If you are currently using an older iPhone and considering an upgrade, the iPhone 18 Pro series may be worth the wait. With potential under-display Face ID, a larger battery, refined design and new colour options, the 2026 Pro lineup could offer enough improvements to justify holding off on a purchase for a few more months.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (India Today ), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 03, 2026 04:38 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).