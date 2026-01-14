iPhone 17 will be listed at a festive price of INR 74,990 on Flipkart during the Republic Day Sale 2026 (Photo Credits: Official Website)

Mumbai, January 14: Flipkart has announced that the iPhone 17 will be available at an effective price of INR 74,900 during its upcoming Republic Day Sale 2026. The sale is scheduled to begin on January 17, with 24-hour early access for Flipkart Plus and Black members starting on January 16. This price reduction represents one of the first major discounts on Apple's latest flagship since its launch in September 2025.

The promotional pricing is achieved through a combination of direct discounts, bank offers, and exchange incentives. Specifically, the INR 74,900 effective price includes an additional INR 5,000 exchange bonus when trading in an older smartphone. This offer brings the latest base iPhone model closer to the price bracket of popular Android flagships, making it a competitive option for consumers looking to upgrade during the holiday period. iPhone 17 Republic Day Sale 2026: Apple's iPhone 17 Set for First Major Price Drop Since Debut, To Be Listed at INR 74,990 on Flipkart.

iPhone 17 Upgrade Features and Design

The iPhone 17 introduces several pro-grade features to the base model lineup, most notably the transition to a 120Hz ProMotion display. This high-refresh-rate Super Retina XDR OLED screen offers significantly smoother scrolling and animations compared to previous generations. The device maintains a premium aesthetic with a refined aluminium frame and a colour-infused glass back, available in five finishes: Lavender, Mist Blue, Sage Green, White, and Black.

Apple iPhone 17 Specifications

The smartphone is powered by Apple’s latest A19 chipset, built on an advanced 3nm process, which provides a 40% improvement in CPU performance over the iPhone 16. It features a 6.3-inch display with up to 3,000 nits of peak brightness and is protected by Ceramic Shield 2 for enhanced durability. The camera system has been upgraded to include dual 48-megapixel rear sensors (Main and Ultra Wide) and an 18-megapixel Centre Stage front camera for high-quality video calls and photography. iPhone 17 Price Discount on Flipkart Republic Day Sale 2026; Check Details.

Flipkart iPhone 17 Offers and Discounts

To avail of the maximum benefit, shoppers can utilise HDFC Bank credit cards for a 10% instant discount and easy EMI options. Flipkart has also confirmed that the 256GB base storage variant is the primary focus of this deal, originally priced at INR 82,900. By combining the INR 8,000 total potential savings from bank deals and the INR 5,000 exchange bonus, the device becomes significantly more accessible to a wider range of buyers.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Moneycontrol ), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 14, 2026 11:43 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).