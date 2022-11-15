New Delhi, November 15 : Vivo’s sub-brand iQOO is joining the current race to launch the first batch of new devices powered by the upcoming Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. Hence, the iQOO 11 Pro smartphone is on the anvil and is lining up for its India launch.

Sources close to the development have revealed exclusive all-important details about the upcoming iQOO 11 Pro. On paper it really seems to be an enticing new device that is going to enrich the Indian smartphone market even further. So, let’s check out what all the new smartphone will pack in. iQOO Neo 7 5G Specifications Confirmed Ahead of Its Launch.

iQOO 11 Pro Leaked Specification Details:

iQOO 11 Pro will indeed get powered by Qualcomm's upcoming premium chipset.

It will also feature Vivo's own V2 image processing chip that was announced recently. It claims to offer enhanced low lighting optimizations aside from faster processing speed.

The new device will boast a 6.78-inch E6 AMOLED touchscreen and flaunt a BMW M Motorsports inspired design, as per the sources.

The iQOO 11 Pro will run on the Android 13 platform. It will draw its juice from a 4,700 mAh battery that will have 200W charging support,

Its QHD+ screen will have 120 Hz refresh rate and up to 1440Hz PWM dimming to thwart flicker.

When launch date is concerned, it is expected to launch in India, in January 2023. iQOO 9T 5G With Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC Launched in India, Check Price & Other Details Here.

Hence, it is certain that the iQOO 11 Pro will be among the first smartphones to boast getting the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC under its hood. Till now, whatever specifications have been leaked, it also seems to be an exciting offering to look out for.

