BBK Group-owned iQOO has officially launched the 9T 5G smartphone today in India. The handset will be made available for purchase on August 4, 2022, at 12 pm IST, via Amazon India. The device is now available for sale via the iQOO India website. Buyers will get a flat Rs 4,000 instant discount using ICICI Bank credit, debit cards and EMI transactions. In addition to this, customers will get Rs 7,000 via exchange deals and up to 12 months of no-cost EMI. iQOO 9T Reportedly Gets BIS Certification, Key Specifications Leaked Online.

In terms of specifications, iQOO 9T 5G gets a 6.78-inch FHD+ E5 AMOLED display with a resolution of 2400x1080 pixels. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

iQOO 9T 5G (Photo Credits: iQOO)

For photography, the device features a 50MP Samsung GN5 primary lens, a 13MP secondary lens and a 12MP portrait snapper. Upfront, there is a 16MP selfie lens.

iQOO 9T 5G packs a 4,700mAh battery with 120W fast charging support and runs on Android 12 OS. Connectivity options include 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5, GPS, FM radio, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Coming to the pricing, iQOO 9T 5G is priced at Rs 49,999 for the 8GB + 128GB model and Rs 54,999 for the 12GB + 256GB variant.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 02, 2022 01:40 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).