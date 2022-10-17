BBK Group-owned iQOO will launch the Neo 7 5G on October 20, 2022. The launch event will commence at 7 pm local time (4:30 pm IST). The device is up for pre-reservations on the Vivo China website and other major online retailers, including douyin, Suning, Tmall and Jingdong. Ahead of its launch, the specifications of the device have been confirmed by the company via Weibo. iQoo Neo 7 Launch Set for October 20, 2022; Expected Features & Specifications.

According to the official iQOO Weibo account, iQOO Neo 7 will sport a Samsung E5 AMOLED display. It will be fuelled by a 5,000mAh battery with 120W fast charging support and will feature a 120Hz refresh rate. The teasers also reveal an Orange colour with a punch-hole design and triple rear cameras at the rear, along with an LED flash. The handset will come with an independent display chip Pro+ and a liquid cooling system for heat management. iQOO Neo 7 Tipped To Feature MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ SoC.

iQOO Neo 7 5G will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ SoC paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. For optics, the device will pack a 50MP primary camera with a Sony IMX766V sensor, an ultra-wide-angle lens and a macro snapper. Upfront, iQOO Neo 7 5G is said to come with a 16MP snapper. Apart from this, nothing more is known. iQOO will officially announce the pricing of the Neo 7 smartphone on October 20.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 17, 2022 09:47 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).