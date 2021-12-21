iQOO, the Chinese tech giant, officially launched the iQOO Neo 5S and Neo 5 SE smartphones in the home country. Both models are available for pre-order in China. The iQOO Neo 5S will be made available for sale on December 24, 2021, whereas the iQOO Neo 5 SE will be sold on December 28, 2021. iQoo Neo 5 SE To Be Launched in China on December 20, 2021; Features & Specifications.

iQOO Neo 5S (Photo Credits: iQOO)

iQOO Neo 5S features a 6.56-inch AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The handset comes powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. For photography, it gets a triple rear camera system comprising a 48MP main camera with a Sony IMX598 sensor, a 13MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP macro snapper. At the front, there is a 16MP camera for selfies. The device is fuelled by a 4,500mAh battery with 66W fast charging.

iQOO Neo 5 SE (Photo Credits: iQOO)

On the other hand, iQOO Neo 5 SE gets a 6.3-inch FHD+ LCD display with a refresh rate of 144Hz. It comes powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 processor paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. For optics, the smartphone features a triple rear camera module consisting of a 50MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP snapper. Upfront, there is a 16MP shooter.

Both models run on Android 12 based OriginOS Ocean. Connectivity options include USB Type-C port, Bluetooth v5.1, 5G and 4G LTE. Coming to the pricing, iQOO Neo 5S is priced at CNY 2,699 for the 8GB + 128GB variant, whereas the 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB models cost CNY 2,899 and CNY 3,199, respectively. On the other side, iQOO Neo 5 SE will be sold at CNY 2,199 for the 8GB + 128GB variant. The 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB variants are priced at CNY 2,399 and CNY 2,599, respectively.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 21, 2021 10:41 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).