Mumbai, January 31: The global smartphone market is preparing for a high-octane month as major technology giants prepare to unveil their flagship and mid-range contenders for 2026. From the highly anticipated Samsung Galaxy S26 series to Apple's potential budget-friendly iPhone 17e, February is set to be a defining period for mobile innovation. Industry experts suggest that this year’s launches will focus heavily on generative AI integration, larger battery capacities, and refined camera systems to meet the growing demands of Gen Z content creators.

Leading the charge is Samsung, which is expected to host its annual Galaxy Unpacked event on February 25. The brand is also expected to broaden its reach in India with the new Galaxy F70 series, alongside refreshed Galaxy A-series models. Meanwhile, brands like iQOO and Vivo are pushing the boundaries of performance and charging speeds, with leaks suggesting batteries reaching up to 7,600mAh. Samsung Galaxy F70 Series India Launch Confirmed, Mid-Range Smartphone To Debut on February 2, 2026

Upcoming Smartphone Launches February 2026

Samsung Galaxy S26 Series: Anticipated for a February 25 debut, the lineup includes the Galaxy S26, S26+, and S26 Ultra. The Ultra model is tipped to run exclusively on the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, while standard models may use the Exynos 2600 in India.

Apple iPhone 17e: Expected to follow the iPhone 16e’s timeline, this budget-friendly model could arrive in late February. Rumours suggest it will feature the A19 chip, a 6.1-inch OLED screen, and a single 48MP rear camera.

Google Pixel 10a: Leaked for a mid-February reveal, the Pixel 10a is set to feature the Tensor G4 chip and a 5,100mAh battery. It is expected to maintain its photography-first value proposition with a 48MP main sensor.

iQOO 15 Ultra and 15R: The iQOO 15 Ultra will launch in China on February 4 with a 7,400mAh battery and 200W charging. The iQOO 15R is slated for an Indian debut on February 24, potentially packing a larger 7,600mAh cell.

Samsung Galaxy F70 Series: A strategic refresh for India, this series is teased for a February launch on Flipkart. The first model is expected to be priced between USD 120 and USD 180 (INR 10,000 to INR 15,000).

Vivo V70 Series: Expected mid-month, the V70 and V70 Elite will likely feature 6,500mAh batteries and Zeiss-tuned 50MP cameras. The Elite model is rumoured to use the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset.

Samsung Galaxy A57 and A37: These mid-range stalwarts are expected earlier than usual in February, potentially featuring Exynos 1680 and 1480 chips respectively, along with 45W fast charging support.

Motorola Edge 70 Fusion: Slated for late February, this device is expected to house a 7,000mAh battery—the largest in Motorola’s history—paired with a 144Hz AMOLED display.

The shift toward massive batteries is a defining trend this month, with multiple manufacturers moving beyond the traditional 5,000mAh standard to support power-hungry AI features. Samsung’s One UI 8.5, based on Android 16, is also expected to make its debut, bringing more sophisticated on-device intelligence to the masses. As companies lose some pricing power due to intensified competition, these launches reflect a broader shift toward delivering premium specifications at more accessible price points. Vivo V70, Vivo V70 Elite Specifications and Design Officially Revealed Ahead of India Launch.

For consumers in India, the focus remains on the sub-INR 30,000 segment where the Galaxy F70 and Vivo V70 series will battle for dominance. These devices are increasingly incorporating features previously reserved for flagships, such as OIS-enabled 50MP primary sensors and high-speed fast charging. The cooling of enterprise software costs, as noted by industry leaders, may also influence how these brands bundle their cloud and AI services in the coming year.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official Websites/Links). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 31, 2026 10:20 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).