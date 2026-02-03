Mumbai, February 3: iQOO has officially begun revealing key specifications for its upcoming smartphone, the iQOO 15R, through a dedicated Amazon microsite. The brand has confirmed that the device will launch in India on February 24, positioning it as a direct competitor in the premium mid-range segment with an aggressive focus on battery longevity and high-end performance.

In a notable hardware reveal, the iQOO 15R is confirmed to house a massive 7,600mAh battery, a capacity significantly higher than the industry standard. Despite the large battery, the company has maintained a slim profile for the device, which measures just 7.9mm in thickness. This design choice aims to offer extended usage without the bulk typically associated with high-capacity handsets. Realme 16 5G To Launch in India Soon; BIS Listing Hints at Impending Arrival of New Smartphone With iPhone Air-Inspired Design and 'Selfie Mirror'.

iQOO 15R Price in India

The updated microsite indicates that the iQOO 15R will be priced under the INR 50,000 mark in India. This strategic pricing places it in direct competition with the OnePlus 15R, which currently starts at INR 47,999. By filling the price gap between the Neo series and the flagship iQOO 15, which launched earlier this year for nearly INR 75,000, iQOO is targeting enthusiasts who demand flagship-grade power at a more accessible price point.

Performance for the iQOO 15R is driven by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset, paired with a dedicated Q2 supercomputing chip. This dual-chip configuration is designed to enhance the gaming experience, specifically enabling a stable 144fps frame rate in titles like BGMI. The company claims the device has achieved an AnTuTu benchmark score exceeding 3.5 million, marking it as one of the most powerful devices in its class.

iQOO 15R Specifications and Features

The smartphone is expected to feature a 6.59-inch OLED display with a 1.5K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. Rumours suggest the 15R is a rebranded version of the iQOO Z11 Turbo recently launched in China, which would mean the inclusion of a 200MP primary camera with Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS) and a 32MP selfie sensor. Additionally, the device is tipped to support 100W wired fast charging to complement its substantial battery. Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Release Date, Price and Specifications.

On the software front, the iQOO 15R will debut with Android 16-based OriginOS 6. The manufacturer has committed to a long-term support cycle, promising four major Android OS upgrades and six years of security patches. The phone will be available in two distinct finishes: "Dark Knight" black and a silver-blue variant featuring a checkered "Aurora" design on the back panel.

