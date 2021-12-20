iQoo is set to expand its Neo Series by adding a new handset to its lineup. The Chinese phone maker will launch iQoo Neo 5 SE in China on December 20. The company made this announcement through its official account on Weibo. The Vivo subsidiary also dropped a first teaser of the handset confirming its design and some of its key features ahead of the launch. Moreover, the iQoo Neo 5S will also be launched on the same day. Vivo V23 Pro Reportedly Spotted on Geekbench, Launch Expected on January 4, 2022.

As per the teaser, the upcoming iQoo Neo 5 SE will come in three shades - dark blue, blue gradient, and white. It will sport a triple rear camera module, centrally placed hole-punch for selfie shooter, USB Type-C port, a SIM card slot, and more.

iQoo Neo 5 SE (Photo Credits: Weibo)

The iQoo Neo 5 SE is likely to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chipset. It will be equipped with a 50MP rear camera setup with LED flash. It is expected to get a fingerprint sensor-embedded power button. Previous reports suggested that it could get 66W fast charging support.

The iQoo Neo 5 S, on the other hand, will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC. It is said to feature a secondary chipset called the 'Display Chip Pro' that will reduce the rendering load on the GPU. For photos and videos, there will be a triple rear camera module with OIS support.

