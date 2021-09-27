BBK Group-owned iQOO has launched the Z5 5G smartphone in the Indian market. The handset will be available for sale in the country from October 3, 2021, via iQOO's official website and Amazon India. Customers purchasing the handset will get Rs 1,500 off on HDFC Bank debit and credit cards including EMI transactions, flat Rs 1,500 with Amazon coupon, six months screen replacement and up to 9 months of no-cost EMI options. iQOO Z5 5G To Be Launched in India on September 27, 2021.

In terms of specifications, iQOO Z5 5G features a 6.67-inch FHD+ LCD display with up to 120Hz old refresh rate. The handset comes powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G chipset coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage.

iQOO Z5 5G (Photo Credits: iQOO India)

We’ve unleashed iQOO Z5, the #FullyLoaded phone made for the GenZ. Starting from INR 23,990 with additional festive offers of extra INR 3,000 off. Festive sale starts from 3rd October. Stay tuned.#iQOOZ5 #iQOO pic.twitter.com/mlPLpDalEY — iQOO India (@IqooInd) September 27, 2021

For optics, the device gets a triple rear camera setup comprising a 64MP primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP macro snapper. At the front, there is a 16MP shooter for selfies and video calls.

iQOO Z5 5G (Photo Credits: iQOO India)

iQOO Z5 5G comes packed with a 5,000mAh battery with 44W flash charging support. Connectivity options include Bluetooth v5.2, USB OTG, Wi-Fi with 2.4GHz, 5.1GHz, and 5.8GHz bands, a USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm audio jack. Coming to the pricing, iQOO Z5 5G is priced at Rs 23,990 for the 8GB + 128GB model whereas the 12GB + 256GB variant costs Rs 26,990.

