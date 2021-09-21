BBK Group-owned iQOO has confirmed that it will launch the Z5 5G in India on September 27, 2021. The company has been teasing the device on its official Twitter account revealing its launch time and key specifications. As per the recent tweet by the company, the iQOO Z5 5G launch will take place at 12 noon and will be streamed live via iQOO's official YouTube channel. The device has also been teased on the Amazon India website which hints at the availability of the phone via the e-commerce website. iQOO Z3 With Triple Rear Cameras & Snapdragon 768G SoC Launched; Check Prices, Features & Specifications.

iQOO Z5 5G (Photo Credits: iQOO India)

As per a previous report, iQOO Z5 5G will be priced under Rs 30,000 in India. The handset will come powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 5G. The device will come equipped with a triple rear camera setup.

When we promise exzzzzztreme performance, we just don't say it. We deliver it! iQOO Z5 has the segment-leading performance with a whooping 560K+ AnTuTu score, and we just can't stop talking about it!#iQOOZ5 #Fullyloaded #iQOO pic.twitter.com/dlYrtXIHAA — iQOO India (@IqooInd) September 21, 2021

Several renders of iQOO Z5 5G have also been leaked on Weibo. As per the Weibo post, iQOO Z5 5G will come with a 120Hz refresh rate.

iQOO Z5 5G (Photo Credits: iQOO India)

The handset will be made available in three colour options - Black, White and Purple / Blue gradients. Moreover, it is likely to come packed with a 5,000mAh battery. Apart from this, nothing more is known. The company will announce the pricing of the iQOO Z5 5G on September 27, 2021.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 21, 2021 05:04 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).