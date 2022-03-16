iQOO India has launched the Z6 5G smartphone today in the country. The handset has been introduced as the successor to the Z5 device, which was launched last year. iQOO Z6 5G will be available for sale via Amazon India and the iQOO India store starting March 22, 2022. Customers purchasing the handset will get up to Rs 2,000 instant discount via HDFC Bank cards or EMI transactions. Customers will also get up to 9 months of no-cost EMI and free screen replacements of up to 6 months. iQOO Z6 5G Launching Today in India; Check Expected Prices, Features & Specifications Here.

iQOO Z6 5G features a 6.58-inch FHD+ display with a resolution of 2408x1080 pixels and a refresh rate of 120Hz. The handset comes powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage.

The fastest 5G smartphone in the 15K segment* is finally here! Get your hands on the #iQOOZ6_5G from 22nd March . 4+128GB - 13,999* 6+128GB - 14,999* 8+128GB - 15,999* Time to get buZy! Know More on @amazonIN - https://t.co/C5PkfkDKN6 *T&C Apply.#iQOO #FullyLoaded pic.twitter.com/47Ep7r6YZ9 — iQOO India (@IqooInd) March 16, 2022

For photography, the device gets a 50MP primary lens, a 2MP macro shooter and a 2MP bokeh lens. Upfront, there is a 16MP snapper for selfies and video calls.

iQOO Z6 5G (Photo Credits: Amazon India)

iQOO Z6 5G packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The smartphone runs on Android 12 based FunTouch OS 12 UI. Coming to the pricing, iQOO Z6 5G is priced at Rs 13,999 for the 4GB + 128GB model, whereas the 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 128GB variants cost Rs 14,999 and Rs 15,999.

