iQOO is all set to launch the iQOO Z6 5G smartphone today in India. The device will be introduced as the successor to the iQOO Z5 phone, which was launched last year. The launch event will commence at 12 noon. iQOO Z6 5G has also been listed on the Amazon website. The Amazon listing confirms that the smartphone will be sold through the e-commerce platform. iQoo Z6 5G Smartphone To Be Launched in India Tomorrow; Expected Prices, Features & Specifications.

In terms of specifications, iQOO Z6 5G will sport a 6.58-inch FHD+ display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. It will be powered by a Snapdragon 695 SoC paired with up to 8GB of RAM, and up to 256GB of internal storage. For photography, the handset will pack a triple rear camera module comprising a 50MP primary lens. The other two camera lenses are unknown.

iQOO Z6 5G (Photo Credits: Amazon India)

Multitask at ease, all thanks to the 8GB+4GB extended RAM 2.0 Launching tomorrow, iQOO Z6 5G - Fastest 5G Smartphone in 15K Segment*. Know More on Amazon India - https://t.co/C5PkfkVU1e *T&C Apply.#iQOOZ65G #AmazonSpecials #FullyLoaded pic.twitter.com/Tqj4BhxaRV — iQOO India (@IqooInd) March 15, 2022

In addition to this, the smartphone will be equipped with a 5-layer 1445mm-square vapour chamber system that is claimed to reduce the surface temperature by about 3-degrees. The device is said to be fuelled by a 5,000mAh battery. Coming to the pricing, iQOO Z6 5G will be priced between Rs 15,000 to Rs 18,000.

