NEET UG 2026 Refund Update: NTA Says Fee Refunds Will Be Credited Directly to Verified Bank Accounts, Correction Window Also Announced

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued an essential security and procedural advisory regarding fee refunds for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Undergraduates (NEET UG) 2026. According to the official notification, all eligible refunds will be credited directly to the bank accounts provided and verified by candidates on the official examination portal. The agency has also confirmed that aspirants who made errors during the banking registration process will receive an additional opportunity to correct their details after the conclusion of the upcoming examination.

The directive comes as a relief to a significant number of candidates who reported facing technical difficulties on the portal or accidentally submitted incorrect details during the initial refund window. To ensure data accuracy and avoid payment failures, the NTA has strongly advised students to log in to the official NEET portal using their application credentials and carefully verify critical fields, including the account number, IFSC code, and the beneficiary’s name. NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam: Over 1 Lakh Students Downloaded Admit Cards Ahead of Exam, Says NTA.

Alongside the procedural guidelines, the NTA issued a stringent cybersecurity warning alerting candidates to a surge in fraudulent activities targeting medical aspirants. The agency emphasized that cybercriminals are actively deploying deceptive text messages, phone calls, and links under the guise of verifying or expediting the transaction process. The NTA explicitly stated that it never requests one-time passwords (OTPs), passwords, UPI PINs, or any upfront payment to execute a standard fee refund.

This financial reimbursement process follows the cancellation of the original May 3 examination due to administrative irregularities and alleged paper leaks, which are currently under investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The government has subsequently scheduled the nationwide NEET UG re-examination for June 21, 2026, under significantly heightened security protocols, including logistical transport support from the Indian Air Force to prevent transit tampering. NEET UG Re-Exam Admit Card 2026 Release Date: Know How To Download Hall Tickets Online.

NTA Issues Important Advisory on Fee Refund Process

NEET (UG) 2026 - Refund Update for Candidates All candidates will receive their refund directly into the bank account/refund details updated by them on the official portal.. Candidates are advised to ensure their refund details on the portal are accurate and up to date to avoid… pic.twitter.com/9TRneHdBtF — National Testing Agency (@NTA_Exams) June 15, 2026

Officials have explicitly clarified that claiming or receiving the application fee refund for the initial test does not impact a candidate’s eligibility to sit for the upcoming re-examination on June 21. For students currently experiencing issues altering their credentials, the portal functionality will be fully restored for data correction immediately following the conclusion of the exam cycle.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 15, 2026 04:35 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).