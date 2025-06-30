New Delhi, June 30: Jeff Bezos has reportedly reached out to Donald Trump following the recent public spat between the US president and tech billionaire Elon Musk. As per reports, Bezos is said to have spoken with Trump, possibly to build a stronger connection and gain support for his space company, Blue Origin. The timing of these talks is notable, as they reportedly took place shortly after Trump and Musk clashed online.

It is said that Bezos and his team are trying to improve ties with the Trump camp, as tensions between Trump and Musk flared earlier in June. Additionally, Blue Origin CEO Dave Limp is also reported to have visited the White House. This outreach seems to signal Bezos’ strategy to strengthen Blue Origin’s presence in the space race while Musk is caught in political heat. TikTok Deal To Be Announced Soon in US? Donald Trump Says He Has Found a Group of ‘Very Wealthy People’ To Buy ByteDance-Owned App, Identities To Be Revealed Soon.

‘Trump Is in the Epstein Files’

The only truthful thing Elon Musk ever said, he said this less than a month ago, before recanting days later and saying he regretted posting the truth. Trump is in the Epstein files. pic.twitter.com/DJQVkxIbct — Tony Stonk ™ (@DickTugging) June 23, 2025

Elon Musk, Donald Trump Spat

JUST IN: Elon Musk taunts Trump to end his contracts with the federal government, suggests it would end the International Space Station. Trump: "The easiest way to save money in our Budget, Billions and Billions of Dollars, is to terminate Elon's Governmental Subsidies and… pic.twitter.com/kfDd9Nl8vI — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) June 5, 2025

Donald Trump Threatens To Cut Elon Musk’s Government Contracts, Musk Hits Back to Decommission SpaceX’s Dragon Spacecraft

Donald Trump announces he will terminate Elon Musk’s government subsidies and contracts. Musk responds and says he will decommission SpaceX’s Dragon spacecraft. pic.twitter.com/nMIZL15uhy — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) June 5, 2025

SpaceX CEO Musk had earlier claimed that “Trump is in the Epstein files,” suggesting that’s why “they have not been made public.” In response, Trump warned, “The easiest way to save money in our Budget, Billions and Billions of Dollars, is to terminate Elon's Governmental Subsidies and Contracts.” Musk responded and said, "SpaceX will begin decommissioning its Dragon spacecraft immediately."

This month, the founder of Blue Origin, Jeff Bezos, has spoken with President Trump on at least two occasions. Dave Limp, the CEO of Blue Origin, visited the White House to have a meeting with Trump’s chief of staff, Susie Wiles. During these discussions, Bezos and executives from Blue Origin expressed their interest in securing more contracts from the government, as per a report of The Wall Street Journal.

As per reports, Bezos appears to have taken the opportunity to promote Blue Origin’s interests after Trump withdrew the nomination of Jared Isaacman, an associate of Musk to lead NASA. Bezos and his team reportedly engaged in talks with Trump, during which the president is said to have expressed a desire "to see a crewed mission to the moon during his term in office.” Grok 4 Release Expected Next Week With Advanced Reasoning, Elon Musk Claims AI Chatbot Achieved ‘Best Real-World Useful Results of Any AI’ in Testing.

Blue Origin is preparing for a major launch of its New Glenn 2 mission this August. The coming months could be crucial in determining whether Bezos' outreach leads to new government contracts and expanded influence in the space industry.

