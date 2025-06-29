Elon Musk provided an update on xAI's upcoming AI model - Grok 4. He said, "Last night’s Grok 4 big run model used with our command line editor is showing the best real-world useful results of any AI". The update shows that the upcoming Grok 4 would be better at coding along with advanced reasoning capabilities. Elon Musk previously said the upcoming Grok model would add missing information and provide answers that do not exist yet. The Grok 4 release is expected in the next two weeks. Elon Musk Responds to Question on Jobs Cannot Be Automated by AI, Says ‘There Will Be a Premium for Human Experiences’.

Elon Musk Said Grok 4 Best Real-World Results of Any AI

Last night’s Grok 4 big run model used with our command line editor is showing the best real-world useful results of any AI — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 28, 2025

