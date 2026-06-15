Job Seeker Leverages ChatGPT and AI Tools To Boost Annual Salary From INR 10 Lakh to INR 80 Lakh Through Targeted Projects

A professional has shared a successful career strategy that reportedly facilitated a salary increase from INR 10 lakh to INR 80 lakh per annum within a single year. Ritu Maurya, who utilised this method to secure a high-paying remote role, suggests that moving beyond traditional CV-based applications in favour of practical, AI-driven projects can significantly improve a candidate's marketability.

The approach focuses on demonstrating capability through tangible results rather than relying solely on credentials. By identifying specific organisational challenges, candidates can leverage artificial intelligence to design and implement solutions that prove their value to potential employers before a formal interview is even requested. Layoff Wave: Over 56,000 Tech Professionals in India Actively Seeking New Jobs as Talent Surplus Hits Strained Market.

The methodology outlined by Maurya involves a systematic four-step process. Candidates are encouraged to first study the job descriptions of target organisations to understand their specific operational needs. Once a target role is identified, AI tools such as ChatGPT are used to brainstorm project ideas that address these exact requirements, effectively creating a bespoke portfolio.

Building the project is the next phase, which can now be achieved using platforms such as Emergent.sh. These AI-powered development tools assist users with coding, planning, and deployment, even if they lack advanced technical backgrounds. Maurya emphasises that refinement is critical, noting that the first iteration of any project should be polished based on feedback to ensure professional quality.

The final stage of the strategy involves proactive engagement rather than waiting for automated application systems to respond. By reaching out directly to hiring managers with a link to the project, candidates demonstrate initiative and a clear understanding of the company's goals. Posting a video walkthrough of the work on LinkedIn serves as a permanent digital showcase of these skills. Meta Layoffs 2026: 8,000 Jobs Cut as Zuckerberg Shifts Focus to AI, Middle Managers and Software Developers Face Largest Reductions.

As the job market continues to evolve, this method highlights the growing trend of using generative AI not just for communication, but as a core component of professional branding. While this strategy does not replace traditional qualifications, it provides a competitive advantage by allowing job seekers to present concrete evidence of their problem-solving abilities to prospective employers.

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