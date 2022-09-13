New Delhi: Homegrown Twitter rival Koo on Tuesday announced that it has collaborated with India Post Payments Bank (IPPB), a division of India Post, under the Ministry of Communications to drive financial inclusion and literacy. Under this collaboration, IPPB has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Koo that aims to bring together the synergies of both Koo and IPPB to drive financial inclusion and literacy amongst the users in tier 2, tier 3 and remote cities and hinterlands. Koo, Twitter Rival, Lays Off 40 Employees From Its Operations & Backend Teams.

"At Koo, we are committed to ensure rapid advancement on our mission of digital inclusion. We are certain that this partnership with India Post Payments Bank will synergise the best of both traditional and contemporary modes of communication, and help users to stay connected with each other," Aprameya Radhakrishna, co-founder and CEO, Koo, said in a statement.

The MoU will help in reaching out to a large customer base and communicate via Koo's unique language communities across the country using Multi Lingual Koo (MLK) features.

IPPB's offline reach, coupled with Koo's ability to empower users though digital touchpoints, will ensure communication to users in the widest and remotest areas of India. The collaboration will also include management of customer relationships for IPPB users through Koo's grievance redressal system.

"Our collaboration with Koo is an initiative to connect with citizens of the country in the languages of their choice, through its features such as MLK and many more. We will also establish communication with users across states and spread awareness around IPPB's legacy, products and services, for which Koo will have a significant role to play," said J Venkatramu, MD and CEO, IPPB.

