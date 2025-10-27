New Delhi, October 27: Billion Hearts Software Technologies, founded by serial entrepreneur Mayank Bidawatka, co-founder of the social platform Koo, has launched a new app called PicSee. It was launched on October 16, and the company has described it as the "world’s first AI-powered mutual photo-sharing app." The PicSee app is available in the Google Play Store and App Store to download.

PicSee uses facial recognition and a one-time approval system to identify unseen photos stored on your friends’ devices and automatically send them within 24 hours. The app also allows photo sharing with guests through face detection. WhatsApp New Feature Update: Meta-Owned Platform Developing ‘Reaction Sticker for Status Updates’ Feature; Soon Coming to iOS Beta Users.

PicSee Features

The PicSee app can be used for mutual photo sharing using AI-based facial recognition. The app identifies unseen photos of you on friends’ devices and shares them automatically once both parties give a one-time mutual approval. The company explained, "While we've created our own facial recognition model that's at par with the best in the world, we don’t pride ourselves and our solution because of facial recognition and its magic."

After approval, photo sharing happens automatically with a 24-hour review period to maintain user control. PicSee also plans to introduce Google Photos integration soon, allowing users to combine storage and sharing in one place. PicSee allows users to find their photos from anyone, anywhere, at any time, without depending on events. Grokipedia V0.1 Launching Soon: Elon Musk’s xAI Expected To Release Its Wikipedia Rival Platform Shortly.

The app’s facial recognition works locally on devices, ensuring privacy and security. When photos are shared, they are encrypted. PicSee said, "When photos are exchanged, they’re encrypted, temporary, and auto-deleted within seconds, just like WhatsApp." Users have control over their content, as photo sharing happens with approved friends and after manual review. Screenshots are blocked, and users can recall shared photos anytime.

