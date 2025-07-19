New Delhi, July 19: Microsoft has started releasing a new update for its Copilot app on Windows. The Copilot Vision feature is now rolling out through the Microsoft Store, which is expected to enhance how Copilot works to enhance real-time AI Desktop assistance. Microsoft appears to be introducing Copilot with advanced features to manage your everyday tasks. The Copilot app version 1.25071.125 and above is rolling out for users in all Insider Channels through the Microsoft Store.

Microsoft has begun to gradually roll out a new Desktop Share feature for its Copilot app on Windows, giving its Windows Insider users with access to an interactive AI experience. In a blog post, Microsoft said, "Hello Windows Insiders, we are beginning to roll out an update for the Microsoft Copilot app on Windows via the Microsoft Store which introduces the following changes and improvements to Copilot Vision on Windows." GPT-5 Coming Soon: OpenAI Researcher Alexander Wei Confirms Launch of Upcoming AI Chatbot, Praises IMO Gold Experimental Model.

Microsoft now lets its users to share either their full screen or choose a specific app or browser window. Microsoft Copilot Vision Desktop share feature can view your screen and engage with you in real time. The interaction will enable Copilot to assist you by analysing the content, offering insights, and answering your questions and guiding you through the process. Samsung Galaxy F36 5G Price, Specifications and Features Revealed, Know Everything About Latest Smartphone From Galaxy F Series Launched in India.

Whether you need advice to enhance your creative project or navigate a new video game, Copilot will act as an assistant. To start, click the glasses icon in your composer, choose the desktop you wish to share, and ask Copilot for assistance with your current task. If you want to stop sharing, users can click on “Stop” or the “X” in the composer. Users can now enable Vision during a voice chat with Copilot. If a user needs to give more context while speaking, they can also tap the glasses icon to start sharing their screen.

