New Delhi, July 19: Samsung Galaxy F36 5G is launched today in India. The Galaxy F36 5G is a budget-friendly smartphone that comes with the latest specifications and AI features. The Samsung Galaxy F36 5G price in India starts at INR 17,499. The company said, "Go Hi-FAI with the all-new GalaxyF36 5G - packed with powerful AI features that let you Capture. Edit. Create. Like never before."

The Samsung Galaxy F36 5G is a slim-design smartphone, which measures 7.7mm in thickness. The Galaxy F36 5G comes in three colour options, which are Luxe Violet, Coral Red and Onyx black. The smartphone comes with a triple camera setup at the rear and a large battery. Samsung will provide six generations of OS upgrades and six years of security updates for the Galaxy F36 5G. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7 and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7 FE Receive Massive 2.1 Lakh Pre-Orders in 1st 48 Hours Under ‘Make in India’ Initiative.

Samsung Galaxy F36 5G Specifications and Features

The Samsung Galaxy F36 5G is powered by the Samsung Exynos 1380 processor and comes with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage. It features a 6.7-inch full HD+ display with 120Hz of refresh rate. The smartphone comes with a triple rear camera setup, which include a 50MP main sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro camera. It features a 13MP front camera. Both the front and rear cameras support 4K video recording. The smartphone is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging. The Galaxy F36 5G runs on One UI 7, based on Android 15, and also includes features like Gemini Live and Circle to Search. iQOO Z10R Launch Date in India Set for July 24, Will Feature IP68, IP69 Rating for Protection; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features.

Samsung Galaxy F36 5G Price in India

Samsung Galaxy F36 5G has been launched in India with a starting price of INR 17,499 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB variant, while the 8GB + 128GB variant is priced at INR 18,999. As part of an introductory offer, interested customers can avail an instant INR 1,000 discount on purchases made using Axis Bank, HDFC, ICICI, or SBI cards. An additional INR 500 coupon is also available, effectively bringing the starting price of the Galaxy F36 5G down to INR 15,999. The smartphone sale will start from July 29 through Flipkart.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 19, 2025 01:44 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).