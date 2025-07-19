OpenAI researcher Alexander Wei announced that the AI company would launched GPT-5 soon. He said, "...we are releasing GPT-5 soon, and we’re excited for you to try it". Alexander Wei further mentioned that the IMO gold LLM was an experimental research model. which would not be released in coming months. Recently, OpenAI President Greg Brockman announced, "Gold medal-level performance on the 2025 International Math Olympiad from our latest experimental reasoning LLM" on X. He praised as the model achieved longstanding grand challenge in AI. Gemini Code Assist Update: Google Introduces New Agent Mode and IDE Enhancements in Code Assist; Check Details.

OpenAI GPT-5 Coming Soon, Said Researcher Alexander Wei

8/N Btw, we are releasing GPT-5 soon, and we’re excited for you to try it. But just to be clear: the IMO gold LLM is an experimental research model. We don’t plan to release anything with this level of math capability for several months. — Alexander Wei (@alexwei_) July 19, 2025

