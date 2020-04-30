Microsoft Xbox Game Pass Gains 10 Million Subscribers Amid COVID-19 Crisis

Xbox Game Pass (Photo Credits: Microsoft)

San Francesco, April 30: Microsoft has revealed that its Xbox Game Pass has gained 10 million subscribers amid coronavirus pandemic when billions of people stay home. The service was launched in 2017 with more than 100 Xbox games for $9.99 per month, though a separate PC-only sub is available for $4.99. One can get a bundle with both, plus Xbox Live Gold, for $14.99. Microsoft's Surface Earbuds Are Finally Expected to Start Shipping Next Month.

"We saw all-time record engagement this quarter, with nearly 19 million active users of Xbox Live, led by the strength on and off-console. Xbox Game Pass has more than 10 million subscribers, and we are seeing increased monetization of in-game content and services," Amy Hood, Chief Financial Officer, Microsoft, said during an earnings call on Wednesday.

The company also said its Project xCloud game streaming service has "hundreds of thousands of users" actively testing its new service across 7 countries, with 8 more launching in the coming weeks. Microsoft Adds Five More Indian Languages to Translator Tool.

Meanwhile, Xbox Live also saw nearly 90 million monthly users this quarter. That's nearly a 42.8 per cent increase in the number of monthly active users year-over-year for Xbox Live, as it had 63 million monthly active users a year ago. Overall, gaming revenue for the company was down 1 per cent year-over-year and Xbox content and services revenue was up 2 per cent with $33 million.