Mumbai, February 13: Microsoft’s head of artificial intelligence, Mustafa Suleyman, has issued a significant warning regarding the rapid evolution of automation, suggesting that most white-collar roles reliant on computers could be fully automated within the next 12 to 18 months. The company is currently racing to develop what it terms "professional-grade AGI" (Artificial General Intelligence), designed to perform nearly every task a human professional can manage. This shift marks a move beyond simple productivity gains toward a structural displacement of roles in knowledge-based sectors.

The technological leap aims to automate the majority of work currently handled by lawyers, accountants, project managers, and marketers. According to Suleyman, Microsoft’s strategy involves capturing a larger share of the enterprise market by targeting routine and repeatable tasks such as document drafting, data analysis, and project coordination. This transition is expected to transform how institutions operate, with Suleyman noting that creating new AI models will soon be as simple as writing a blog or recording a podcast. Tech Layoffs 2026: Amazon, Citi, Pinterest and Others Reduce Workforce by Laying Off Thousands of Employees.

Microsoft Professional-Grade AGI Features and Corporate Strategy

In an interview with the Financial Times, Suleyman detailed that the upcoming AI systems will be capable of performing complex professional duties. Microsoft plans to increase its own AI model production to reduce its current reliance on OpenAI, following a revised agreement between the two firms. This move allows the tech giant to offer tailored AI solutions that individuals and corporations can design for specific needs. However, the advancement comes amid a broader industry trend of workforce reduction, as Oracle reportedly plans to cut 20,000 to 30,000 jobs to expand its AI data centre capacity, while Amazon recently announced 16,000 layoffs as part of its AI restructuring.

Economic Impact and India AI Mission Growth

Despite the concerns over job displacement in the West, the outlook for certain emerging markets remains focused on economic contribution. A report from PwC India suggests that artificial intelligence could add nearly USD 550 billion to India’s economy by 2035. This growth is expected across five priority sectors, including agriculture, education, energy, healthcare, and manufacturing. To support this transition, the India AI Mission was launched in 2024 with a USD 1.2 billion funding package aimed at democratising access to computing resources, datasets, and talent development. Salesforce Layoffs 2026: Tech Giant Lays Off Nearly 1,000 Employees From Agentforce AI and Marketing Teams Amid Executive Shakeup.

Global Tech Giants and AI Restructuring

The financial implications of this AI shift are already visible in the massive capital reallocations by global tech firms. While Oracle and Amazon reduce headcount to fund infrastructure, Microsoft’s push into AGI represents a multi-billion-dollar bet on the future of work. In India, the government's USD 1.2 billion investment ensures that the country remains a hub for AI development even as traditional service roles face global disruption. As professional-grade AGI becomes a reality, the focus for many corporations is shifting from human-led operations to AI-driven efficiency models to maintain market dominance.

