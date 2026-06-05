Mira Murati Back on Spotlight: Thinking Machines CEO Breaks 18-month Silence to Discuss Future AI Interaction Models

Mira Murati, the former Chief Technology Officer of OpenAI, has made her first major media appearance in approximately 18 months, re-emerging to discuss her leadership at the startup Thinking Machines Lab. Speaking with Bloomberg in San Francisco, Murati offered a measured perspective on the future of artificial intelligence while addressing recent industry volatility and her brief tenure as OpenAI's interim CEO during the leadership crisis of November 2023.

Thinking Machines Lab Advancing AI Interaction Models

Thinking Machines Lab has spent the past year and a half operating largely in stealth, focusing on talent acquisition and internal product development. During her interview, Murati previewed the company’s new "interaction models," which aim to move beyond the standard prompt-and-response dynamic seen in most current AI tools. Meet Mira Murati, AI Leader Who Turned Down Mark Zuckerberg’s USD 1 Billion Offer for Her Startup ‘Thinking Machines Lab’.

The proposed technology is designed to process continuous streams of audio, text, and video in 200-millisecond intervals. By capturing the nuances of human communication, including interruptions and hesitations, the models aim to facilitate real-time, fluid interaction. However, Murati remained cautious, describing the development as an initial step rather than a completed product and declining to provide a specific release schedule.

Mira Murati Reflections on OpenAI and Industry Governance

Murati also addressed the "blip"-the turbulent week in November 2023 when OpenAI’s board dismissed CEO Sam Altman. Reflecting on the period, she stated that her primary focus was protecting the mission and the company's team, though she acknowledged that she would have sought greater transparency and a more structured transition plan in retrospect. SpaceX IPO Update: Elon Musk’s Aerospace Firm Maintains USD 135 Per Share Price Ahead of Stock Market Debut.

When asked about the current state of the industry, Murati expressed significant concern regarding the concentration of decision-making power within a few organizations. She argued that the sector has paid too much attention to individual leadership qualities and not enough to the necessity of structural checks and governance. Murati emphasized that well-intentioned organizations can drift if oversight mechanisms are insufficient.

Addressing recent departures of high-profile researchers from Thinking Machines, Murati attributed the turnover to the compressed nature of building a frontier AI lab. While she acknowledged that massive compensation packages are standard in the current competition for AI talent, she suggested that organizational growth often involves periods of volatility.

Looking toward the broader future, Murati pushed back against narratives of inevitable technological dystopia or utopia. She cautioned that the current period is definitive for the future of the technology, warning that if humans relinquish control prematurely, the outcomes could be unfavourable.

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