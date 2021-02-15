Motorola, the Lenovo owned smartphone maker is all set to launch its Moto E7 Power smartphone in India. The company shared the teaser of its upcoming Moto E7 device on its official Twitter account revealing key specifications and launch date. As per the teaser, the phone will be launched in India on February 19, 2021 at 12 pm and will be sold exclusively via Flipkart. Motorola Moto E7 Power & Moto G30 Specifications Leaked Online.

Moto E7 Power (Photo Credits: Winfuture)

Moto E7 will come with a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 1600x720 pixels. The handset is expected to come powered by MediaTek Helio P22 chipset and will be offered with up to 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage.

Welcome the #PowerpackedEntertainer #motoe7power that will take you on an entertaining ride with a long-lasting powerful 5000 mAh battery, efficient 4 GB RAM, 64 GB Storage, immersive 6.5" HD+ display, and more! Launching on 19th Feb, 12 PM on @Flipkart. pic.twitter.com/sZQPxVGJUh — Motorola India (@motorolaindia) February 15, 2021

For optics, the device is likely to come equipped with a dual rear camera setup comprising of a 13MP main camera and a 2MP secondary shooter. The handset will be fuelled by a 5,000mAh battery and feature a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner. As per the specifications, the smartphone is expected to be a budget smartphone. Pricing & other details of Moto E7 Power will be announced during its launch event.

