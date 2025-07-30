Mumbai, July 30: Motorola has launched another G series smartphone, the Moto G86 Power 5G, in India after introducing its Moto G96 5G on July 9, 2025. The new Moto G86 Power 5G comes with several key features in the mid-range segment that make it a standout smartphone compared to the others. In terms of design, battery life, performance, and camera performance, the new Motorola G86 Power 5G has much to offer.

Moto G86 Power 5G was launched in India with a vegan leather design and three attractive colours: PANTONE Spellbound, PANTONE Comic Sky, and PANTONE Golden Cypress. The smartphone has two functional cameras with LED flash and comes with Gorilla Glass 7i protection for its AMOLED display. Additionally, it offers a USB-Type C (USB 2.0) port, an IP68+IP69 rating, underwater protection, and MIL-STD 810H military grade certification. Vivo X Fold5 Sale Begins Today in India, Premium Foldable Smartphone Features Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 and 50MP Triple Camera; Check Price, Other Specifications and Features.

Moto G86 Power 5G Price in India, Sale Date

Moto G86 Power 5G price in India starts at INR 17,999 for the single 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant; however website also listed a 256GB variant. The smartphone will be available at INR 16,999 with a discount. The company announced 5% cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card up to INR 4,000, 5% on Axis Bank Debit Card up to INR 750. Additionally, the e-commerce platform offers INR 10 instant cashback on Paytm UPI transactions. The users get a one-year warranty on the handset and a six-month warranty on accessories. Moto G86 Power 5G sale will officially begin in India on August 6, 2025.

Moto G86 Power 5G Specifications and Features

Moto G86 Power 5G features a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 processor capable of achieving 7,50,000 or higher on AnTuTu benchmarks. The processor is paired with LPDDR4X RAM for faster app drawing and keeping apps running in the background. Motorola offers the option to expand the RAM up to 16GB using its RAM Boost tech and expand the built-in storage up to 1TB using a microSD card.

The Motorola G86 Power 5G comes with a 6.7-inch 2.5D AMOLED Super HD (2712 x 1220) display with 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ support and capability to reach 4,500 nits of peak brightness. The Moto G86 Power 5G has a 6,720mAh battery that supports up to 33W TurboPower fast-charging. Smartphone Launches in August 2025: From Google Pixel 10 Series to Vivo V60 and OPPO K13 Turbo Series 5G, Check Expected Specifications and Launch Timeline of Upcoming Smartphones Next Month.

The mobile phone has a 50MP primary camera with a Sony LYTIA 600 sensor, an 8MP ultrawide camera with a 118-degree FOV (field of view) with Macro Vision capability. It has a 32MP front-facing camera for vlogging, selfies, and video conferencing. It brings Bluetooth 5.4 version, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/axe, Wi-Fi 6, Dual SIM Hybrid slot, one year of OS upgrade and three years of SMRs.

