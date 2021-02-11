Motorola, the Lenovo-owned is rumoured to launch its Moto E7 Power and Moto G30 devices soon. Ahead of the launch, specifications of both handsets have been reportedly leaked online. Moto E7 Power will be introduced with a minor update to the Moto E7 that was launched in November last year. On the other hand, Moto G30 will be a new addition to Motorola G series. Motorola Edge S With 64MP Quad Rear Cameras Launched; Check Prices, Features & Specifications.

Moto E7 Power (Photo Credits: Winfuture)

Both Moto G30 and Moto E7 Power are expected to come packed with a 5,000mAh battery. The Moto E7 smartphone is said to feature a 6.5-inch LCD waterdrop notch display with a resolution of 1600x720 pixels. The handset is likely to be powered by MediaTek Helio G25 chipset coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. For optics, the device is said to come with a dual rear camera setup flaunting a 13MP main shooter and a 2MP macro lens. At the front, there could be a 5MP snapper for selfies.

On the other hand, Moto G30 is also speculated to get a 6.5-inch IPS waterdrop notch display with a resolution of 1600x720 pixels. The device might come powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 chipset paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It could get a quad rear camera system comprising of a 48MP main lens, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and two 2MPs shooters. Coming to the pricing, Moto E7 Power is likely to be priced at $182 (approximately Rs 13,000); the pricing of Moto G30 is not known.

