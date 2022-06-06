Moto E32s is all set to go on sale today in India. The smartphone debuted in India last week, and today, it will be made available for purchase for the first time. The online sale will commence at 12 noon via Flipkart. Customers purchasing the Moto E32s will get a 5 percent instant discount with HDFC credit card transactions, 5 percent cashback with Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card transactions and more. Moto E32s With MediaTek Helio G37 SoC Launched in India, Check Price & Other Details Here.

In terms of specifications, Moto E32s features a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 1600x720 pixels and a refresh rate of 90Hz.

Get your hands on the smartphone everyone’s talking about. The #StylishEntertainer, #motoe32s is up for grabs tomorrow! Get it at an introductory price starting at ₹8,549*(incl. bank offer). Sale starts tomorrow on @jiomart, JioMart Digital @RelianceDigital & @Flipkart pic.twitter.com/cF4vUC1AxB — Motorola India (@motorolaindia) June 5, 2022

Under the hood, the handset comes powered by a MediaTek Helio G37 SoC coupled with up to 4GB of RAM and up to 64GB of internal storage. For photography, the device gets a 16MP primary lens, a 2MP macro snapper and a 2MP depth shooter. Upfront, there is an 8MP selfie lens.

Moto E32s packs a 5,000mAh battery with 10W charging support. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Coming to the pricing, Moto E32s is priced at Rs 9,299 for the 3GB + 32GB model, whereas the 4GB + 64GB variant costs Rs 9,999.

