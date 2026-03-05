Mumbai, March 5: Motorola is set to expand its Edge 70 series in India with the official launch of the Motorola Edge 70 Fusion on March 6. Positioned as a mid-range contender, the device focuses on a balance of aesthetic design and durable build quality. The company has confirmed that the smartphone will feature an IP69 and IP68 rating for water and dust resistance, alongside MIL-STD-810H military-grade certification and Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection.

The Motorola Edge 70 Fusion arrives as a slim device measuring 7.99mm in thickness, despite its robust internal hardware. It will be available in Pantone-curated colour options including Silhouette, Blue Surf, and Country Air, featuring leather-inspired back panels. This launch follows the recent introduction of other Edge 70 series models, further strengthening Motorola's presence in the competitive Indian smartphone market. Nothing Phone 4a, Nothing Phone 4a Pro Launch Today; Check Price, Features and Specifications.

Motorola Edge 70 Fusion Specifications and Features (Expected)

The upcoming smartphone is confirmed to house the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 Mobile Platform, aimed at providing efficient performance for AI-driven tasks and daily navigation. It features a 6.8-inch Extreme AMOLED 1.5K Super HD quad-curved display, which Motorola claims is the world’s first to offer a 144Hz refresh rate with Pantone Validation. The panel reaches a peak brightness of 5,200 nits, ensuring visibility in bright outdoor conditions, and supports HDR10+.

On the software front, the Edge 70 Fusion will run Android 16 with the Hello UX interface out of the box. Motorola has committed to providing three major OS upgrades and five years of security maintenance, ensuring the device remains current until Android 19. The user experience is further enhanced by "moto ai" features, including Playlist Studio for content generation and "Next Move" for real-time on-screen assistance.

The device marks the debut of the Sony LYTIA 710 primary sensor in the smartphone market. This 50MP main camera includes Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS) and works in tandem with the moto ai Photo Enhancement Engine for improved low-light photography. The rear setup is completed by a 13MP ultra-wide lens that doubles as a macro sensor with a 122-degree field of view. For selfies, a 32MP front camera is included, capable of recording video in 4K resolution. Apple MacBook Neo With 13-inch Liquid Retina Display Launched in India; Check Price, Specifications and Features.

Powering the handset is a 5,200mAh battery designed to provide up to 39 hours of usage on a single charge. It supports 68W TurboPower fast charging and includes a power-sharing feature to charge other compatible devices. While some regional teasers previously hinted at a larger cell, the official specifications for the Indian variant confirm the 5,200mAh capacity to maintain the device's slim 7.99mm profile.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (91 Mobiles ), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

