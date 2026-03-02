Mumbai, March 2: Motorola has officially confirmed the core specifications and software support details for its upcoming Edge 70 Fusion smartphone ahead of its Indian debut. Scheduled for launch on March 6 at 12 pm IST, the device is being positioned as a high-performance mid-range contender, featuring a Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chipset and a massive 7,000mAh battery.

The announcement, made via the brand’s official Flipkart portal, highlights the company’s focus on longevity and durability. The Edge 70 Fusion is confirmed to run on Hello UI based on the latest Android 16, with Motorola promising three years of major operating system updates and five years of security patches. Ai+ Pulse 2 Smartphone Launch Today in India; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features.

Performance and AI Integration

The Motorola Edge 70 Fusion is powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 processor, which the company claims achieves an AnTuTu benchmark score exceeding one million. To maintain performance during intensive tasks, the handset includes a dedicated vapour chamber for cooling. It is specifically optimised for gaming, supporting 120 frames per second (fps) in Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI).

A significant part of the new experience is "Moto AI," which integrates multiple artificial intelligence platforms, including Microsoft Copilot, Google Gemini, and Perplexity. These AI capabilities extend to the camera system and general user interface, alongside connectivity features such as NFC and the new Bluetooth 6.0 standard.

High-End Display and Durable Design

The device features a 1.5K quad-curved OLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 5,200 nits. For protection, the screen uses Gorilla Glass 7i and includes "Smart Water Touch 3.0" technology, allowing for usage with wet hands. The phone carries an IP68 and IP69 rating for water and dust resistance, as well as MIL-810H military-grade certification for durability.

Despite housing a substantial 7,000mAh silicon-carbon battery with 68W fast charging, the phone maintains a sleek profile at 7.99mm. The exterior design includes Pantone-curated colours—Silhouette, Blue Surf, and Country Air—with a leather-inspired fabric finish on the rear panel.

Professional-Grade Imaging

The camera setup consists of a 50MP Sony LYTIA 710 primary sensor with AI enhancements and a 13MP ultra-wide lens that doubles as a macro and depth sensor. The system is Pantone-validated for colour accuracy and skin tone reproduction. For selfies, a 32MP front camera is provided, with all three lenses supporting 4K video recording. Honor 'Robot Phone' With AI-Powered Built-in Gimbal Unveiled at MWC 2026; Check Details (Videos).

The Motorola Edge 70 Fusion will go on sale shortly after its launch through an "Early Bird" event. While official pricing is yet to be announced, industry estimates suggest the handset will be priced between INR 24,000 and INR 30,000.

