Barcelona, March 2: Motorola has announced a strategic partnership with the GrapheneOS Foundation during the Mobile World Congress 2026 to bolster the security and privacy of its smartphone ecosystem. The Lenovo-owned company unveiled a suite of new tools, including the Moto Analytics platform for enterprise IT teams and an automated Private Image Data feature within the Moto Secure app, aimed at both individual users and corporate clients.

The collaboration with GrapheneOS represents a significant shift for a major smartphone manufacturer, as the foundation is renowned for developing a highly hardened version of the Android operating system. By integrating this privacy-focused software with Motorola’s hardware and Lenovo’s ThinkShield protections, the partnership intends to offer devices that are resilient against sophisticated digital threats right out of the box. Honor 'Robot Phone' With AI-Powered Built-in Gimbal Unveiled at MWC 2026; Check Details (Videos).

Advanced Analytics for Enterprise Management

In addition to software hardening, Motorola introduced Moto Analytics to provide IT departments with deeper insights into fleet performance. The tool monitors device stability, battery health, and network efficiency in real-time, allowing businesses to preemptively address technical issues. This platform is designed to integrate seamlessly with the existing ThinkShield security architecture, ensuring scalability for large-scale operations.

The company also focused on user-level privacy with the introduction of the Private Image Data feature. This utility automatically strips sensitive metadata, such as GPS coordinates and device specifications, from photographs without compromising image quality. By removing this "digital footprint" in the background, Motorola aims to prevent the accidental sharing of location data when users upload or send images.

Strengthening the Android Security Ecosystem

These updates reflect a broader strategy by Motorola to differentiate itself in a competitive market by prioritising data sovereignty. While many manufacturers focus on hardware specifications, Motorola is pivoting towards a holistic security model that combines open-source privacy expertise with proprietary enterprise management software. Motorola Edge 70 Fusion To Launch in India on March 6; Key Specifications and Software Support Confirmed.

The new security features and the Moto Analytics platform are expected to be rolled out to select Motorola devices shortly. This move positions the brand as a primary contender for government and corporate contracts that require rigorous data protection standards, further solidifying its role within the Lenovo enterprise portfolio.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (India TV News), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

