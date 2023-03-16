New Delhi, march 16 : Motorola’s Moto G73 5G smartphone has launched in India and is available for purchase. The Moto G73 5G was recently introduced in the country's competitive market as the successor to the Moto G72.

The Moto G73 5G is a mid-range phone with an affordable pricing that comes with commendable specifications. The device has already gone on sale, so let’s take a quick look at it. OPPO Find N2 Flip Flagship Foldable Phone Launched in India Starting at Rs 89,999; Find Other Key Details Here.

Moto G73 5G Smartphone – Price, Availability & Offers :

The Moto G73 5G smartphone has launched in India priced at Rs 18,999 for its sole 8GB+128GB model. Motorola is currently offering a launch offer of Rs 2000 exchange bonus. Google Pixel Fold Launch Timeline and Storage Details Leaked; Find Expected Details Here.

Moreover, 5% cashback can be also availed by the customers with Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Cards. The phone is available for purchase from today, that is March 16, exclusively on Flipkart.

Moto G73 5G Smartphone – Specifications :

The Moto G73 5G comes with a 6.5-inch LCD Full HD+ display with an impressive 120Hz refresh rate. The display has a punch-hole cut-out to accommodate the front facing camera.

The phone gets powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 930 chipset backed by 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, while storage expansion is possible up to 1TB via a microSD card slot. It runs on Android 13 OS topped with My UX skin.

The device offers a dual camera setup at its back that comprises of a 50MP primary sensor paired with an 8MP ultra-wide-angle snapper. There’s also a 16MP front camera for selfies and video calls.

The Moto G73 5G packs in 5,000mAh battery with 30W fast charging support. The smartphone also features Dolby Atmos stereo speakers, a fingerprint sensor integrated into its power button, face unlock, and even a water-resistant body.

