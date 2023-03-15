New Delhi, March 15 : Google is said to be working on its first-ever foldable phone to be named as Pixel Fold. The device is expected to be unveiled later this year.

The rumours mills are spinning incredibly fast around the upcoming Google Pixel Fold, and the latest reports reveal its specs and launch timing. Read on to know all the details. OPPO Find N2 Flip India Price Officially Revealed, Find Availability Date and Specs Details Here.

Google Pixel Fold – Expected Launch Timeline and leaked Details :

As per the latest reports, the Google Pixel Fold is set to launch in June 2023. The foldable phone is expected to be globally available by this summer, but there’s no official confirmation or words about its India launch. Samsung To Launch New Budget-Friendly Galaxy F14 5G Phone in India; Find Key Details Here.

According to the leaked reports, the Pixel Fold will come with 256GB of internal storage and would be priced at around EUR 1,700 (approx. Rs 1,50,000).

The Google Pixel Fold will reportedly be offered in Porcelain and Carbon colour choices. Alongside the Google Pixel Fold, the company is also supposed to launch three colour shades of covers for the device.

It is to be kept in mind, that these leaked information have not been confirmed by the company and can be based on mere speculations. So, it’s always good to take these reports with a pinch of salt. More details are expected to come out very soon.

