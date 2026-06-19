Motorola Edge 70 Fusion Orient Blue Price in India and Key Features; Launched Today With 512GB Storage

Motorola India has introduced a higher memory variant of the Motorola Edge 70 Fusion in a striking new Orient Blue finish. The device is now available starting at Rs 38,999 and can be purchased on Flipkart, the official Motorola website, and leading retail stores across the country.

The new 12GB RAM and 512GB storage configuration offers enhanced multitasking and ample space for apps, media, and files. The Orient Blue colour option features a premium textured finish that stands out while maintaining the slim and stylish design of the Edge 70 Fusion series. This variant builds on the phone’s existing strengths, making it more appealing for users seeking greater performance without compromising on aesthetics. POVA 8 5G Sale Begins Today; Check Price, Specifications and Features.

Motorola Edge 70 Fusion Key Features

The Motorola Edge 70 Fusion is equipped with the world’s first 50MP Sony LYT 710 camera supported by Moto AI for advanced photography. It delivers flagship level imaging capabilities in its segment. The phone also includes a smooth high refresh rate display, capable processor, and long lasting battery life, positioning it as a strong mid range contender in the competitive Indian smartphone market.

Motorola Edge 70 Fusion Price in India

This latest variant is positioned as a value driven upgrade for consumers who want more storage and RAM. With attractive pricing starting at INR 38,999, it targets buyers looking for a balanced device that excels in design, camera performance, and everyday usability. Early availability on major platforms suggests strong demand is expected following the announcement. OnePlus Nord CE 6 Price Hiked 2nd Time in India; Check New Retail Prices for All Variants.

The launch reflects Motorola’s strategy of continuously refreshing its popular Edge series with new configurations to meet evolving consumer needs in India’s fast growing premium mid range segment.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 19, 2026 12:16 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).