New Delhi: HMD Global is reportedly planning to bring another budget smartphone Nokia 3.4 to India in mid-December. According to GSMArena, the base variant of Nokia 3.4 with 3GB RAM will be priced around Rs 12,000. Nokia 3.4 had gone official in September this year alongside Nokia 2.4. The smartphone is available in Europe for a starting price of 159 euros. Nokia 3.4 & Nokia 2.4 Smartphones Launched; Prices, Features & Specifications.

Nokia 3.4 comes with a 6.3-inch HD+ display. It runs on Qualcomm's Snapdragon 460 processor and it is available in two RAM and storage combinations - 3GB+64GB and 4GB+64GB. It also comes with a microSD card slot, which supports expandable storage up to 512GB.

At the back, there is a triple-camera setup with an LED flash placed inside the circular module. There is a 13MP primary camera, a 5MP ultrawide lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. For selfies, Nokia 3.4 comes with an 8MP front camera placed inside the hole-punch cutout. On the software front, it runs on Android 10 out-of-the-box. It's also scheduled to receive Android 11 update in the future.

