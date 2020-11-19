New Delhi: HMD Global is reportedly planning to launch Nokia 6.3, Nokia 7.3 5G, and the flagship Nokia 9.3 PureView by the end of this year. According to a report by Nokiapoweruser, the upcoming Nokia phones will be launched by the end of 2020. Earlier, the trio was expected to be launched by November-end. Nokia 9.3 PureView will be the long due flagship upgrade from HMD Global. It is expected to feature a 108MP primary camera and a 64MP secondary camera with Zeiss optics. Nokia 9.3 PureView Featuring a 108MP Main Camera Likely to Be Launched by the Second Half of This Year.

The smartphone may come with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 865 processor and an OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Nokia 7.3 will be a 5G smartphone and may offer a 90Hz or 120Hz display. The smartphone may come with 48MP primary sensor, 12MP ultra-wide angle sensor and dual 2MP sensors.

At the front, it is likely to offer a 24MP selfie camera. The device may pack a 4,000mAh battery, 18W fast charging via a USB Type-C port and also a 3.5mm headphone jack. Nokia 6.3 will be in a mid-range budget segment with a Snapdragon 670 or 675 processor, quad-camera setup, 3GB RAM and 64GB storage.

