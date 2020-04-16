Nokia 9.3 PureView Featuring a 108MP Main Camera Likely to Be Launched by the Second Half of This Year

Nokia (Photo Credits: Nokia)

Helsinki, April 16: HMD Global, that makes and sells Nokia-branded phones, is likely to launch flagship 'Nokia 9.3 PureView' in the second half of this year and a new report claims that the device will feature a 108MP Samsung-made primary camera and a 120Hz refresh rate display. The smartphone maker had also experimented with 24MP, 20MP and 48MP sensors for the Nokia 9.3 PureView, before landing on the 108MP main snapper, reports GSMArena. Nokia Smartphones Become Expensive in India Due To GST Hike; Checkout New Prices.

Talking about the display tech, it is unclear at the moment whether it will have an OLED panel or LCD panel, although the OLED panel is more likely, the report added. The device is also expected to have a traditional camera setup, instead of the insane 9-lens, simultaneous no rear camera setup that was found on the original Nokia 9 PureView.

The device may include a Snapdragon 865 processor, a QHD+ AMOLED display, and an under-selfie or pop-up selfie camera. The launch of the upcoming Nokia phone has been delayed a few times and the core reason is due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic.